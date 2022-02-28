A POPULAR shop in Newport is set to close its existing store, as part of plans to relocate elsewhere in the city.

There were some fears for the future of Blue Banana, the alternative fashion retailer, when closing down signs were spotted in the windows of their Commercial Street premises.

But, below the big closing signs, in the fine print, customers have been reassured that, while the store is closing, it comes as part of plans to relocate elsewhere in the city.

And today - Monday, February 28 - the Argus can confirm that shoppers won’t have far to go, at all.

A representative from Blue Banana has confirmed that they are moving a short distance away – as they have been “offered a great deal on a new store”.

Closing down signs on the current store windows

Less-than-eagle-eyed shoppers would be forgiven for failing to notice a difference at all too, at least when it comes to the outside of the shop – as it is set to remain in Commercial Street, on the same side of the road, too.

In fact, once all is said and done, it will have moved eight doors up, to 42 Commercial Street.

The new store, which has been empty for a while, is probably best known as the former home of Holland & Barrett in the city.

What can customers expect?





While the store might not be moving too far, customers will be able to see a difference in-store.

When the new shop is up and running – towards the end of April, the difference is expected to be night and day.

The existing store has remained in place for well over a decade, and is one of the oldest Blue Banana stores in the UK.

Soon to be the new home of Blue Banana in Newport

But, along with a new shop floor, their new premises will also have a brand new “top of the range” piercing studio.

At this time, it is not known if the new store will have a tattoo parlour attached to it.

The move comes during a big year for Blue Banana, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in September.

What has been said about the move?





A spokesman for Blue Banana told the Argus: “The good news is that we have been offered a great deal on a new store just down the road at 42 Commercial Street.

“We are currently fitting this out and Newport will go from one of our oldest shop fits to our newest.

“Customers will see a new top of the range piercing studio and up to date store.

“Hopefully we will be open before the end of April and well bedded in for Blue Banana’s 25 year anniversary in September.”

News of the store move will come as a boost to what is fast becoming a thriving alternative scene in Newport city centre.

While Blue Banana may have been the frontrunner in this genre for the longest time, last year, they were joined by Damaged Society, who opened in Friars Walk, offering customers similar styles of clothing and accessories.