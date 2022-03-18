Cornwall Hamper Store are suppliers of pasties by post and Cornish Hampers. We deliver frozen Cornish pasties to your door. To celebrate mother's Day we have put together a special hamper to spoil your mum consisting of our very own heart shaped pasties, with the word MUM written with pastry.
Show Mum how much you love her on Mother’s Day with our very own, and one of a kind: Cornish Mother’s Day Box!
The team here at Cornwall Hamper Store are working hard behind the scenes rolling pastry and crimping by hand these beautiful large 500g heart-shaped traditional cornish pasties. Also included are four soft & fluffy handmade flower-shaped cornish scones. Mum will love this! Leave her a personalised message so she knows it's from you. Each pasty will have been intricately hand-embossed with the word "MUM' in the middle of the heart.
Also included: 4 x freshly baked cornish flower-shaped scones. Delicate & soft, these scones melt in your mouth and have had rave reviews from our customers. Add a portion of jam first! It's the Cornish way! Dollop as much cream as you like. We like a lot! After all, it is Rodda's Cornish Clotted Cream!
Our cornish cream tea reviews speak for themselves, see what our customers are saying! There are over 10,000 positive reviews with individual images! We only have a limited number of heart-shaped pasties being made, so be sure to hurry as we expect there to be a Mother’s Day flurry!
And to make her treat even sweeter, we're offering a 5% discount with the code MOTHERSDAY5!
