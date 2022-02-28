ILLEGAL off-road bikes are continuing to tear up a Gwent Valley – despite a heightened police presence and the installation of cameras.

Residents living near the Gwyddon Valley, an off-shoot of the Ebbw Valley in Abercarn, have been embroiled in a battle to protect the space for some time.

At least 13 bikers were counted in the area over the weekend.

The problem has become so bad that the Friends of Nant Gwyddon group was formed last year to conduct regular patrols of the area and to report sightings of off-roaders.

Founder Lloyd Humphreys has said that off-road bikers have all but destroyed the green space and have had a massive impact on wildlife.

“It used to be beautiful down there,” Mr Humphreys said.

“I’d say they’ve been coming up here for about ten years or so, but they hadn’t damaged it as much. But now it’s literally like no-mans-land and is basically a motocross trail now.

“In the Nant Gwyddon we used to find otters in there and fish, but they’re all gone now. There was even watercress in there that was edible – and that’s all gone.

Off-road bikers have destroyed parts of green spaces in the Gwyddon Valley. (Picture: Lloyd Humphreys)

“The river is the main habitat for the valley, it’s the most precious part – you can dip your finger in it, and you’ll taste the oil – there’s also places where you can see the oil building up.”

Mr Humphreys – who has had numerous run-ins with off-road bikers also noted how aggressive their behaviour is towards locals.

One resident described how they were confronted in the valley by off-road bikers while walking with their grandson.

“I was afraid – it made you really nervous,” they said.

“I went up with my grandson and there was bikers quite a bit away from us – my husband went over to have a look what was going on.

Bikers often ride in the Nant Gwyddon - the stream that runs through the valley. (Picture: Neil Probert)

“I was down by the stream, and they came the other side of the stream and basically stood facing me and started shouting ‘did I have a problem’.

“And I thought that I’d kept out of the way, I was with my grandson. This is the problem – people don’t need this.”

Police recently met with the Friends of Nant Gwyddon group to discuss solutions to the problem. (Picture: Gwent Police)

Such is the scale of the issue with off-roaders in the Gwyddon valley that it’s been taken to parliament by Islwyn MP Chris Evans.

Since then, Gwent Police and Natural Resources Wales have been working closely with residents to install new barriers to prevent bikers getting into the valley.

The Friends of Nant Gwyddon group recently met with both authorities to discuss introducing further measures to prohibit off-roaders damaging the area.

Oil from vehicles is a regular occurrence in the stream. (Picture: Lloyd Humphreys)

As part of a force-wide crackdown on off-roaders – residents say they’ve spotted an increased police presence in the valley, but the issue still remains large.

Natural Resources Wales has also installed cameras on popular entry ways into the valley used by off-roaders.