A MEMORIAL to a Newport man who stowed away on Ernest Shackleton's ill-fated expedition to Antarctica more than 100 years ago has been installed in his home city.

Perce Blackborow was only 18 years old when he sneaked aboard Shackleton's ship, Endurance, in Buenos Aires in 1914 and headed for the icy waters of Antarctica.

However, his dream adventure turned into a test of survival, for after Mr Blackborow was taken in by the crew, their ship was crushed in the polar ice, leaving them hopelessly marooned.

Now, more than 100 years later, Mr Blackborow's granddaughter Rachel Clague has successfully campaigned to have a permanent memorial erected to tell his story.

The memorial tree and plaque were installed in Belle Vue Park, Newport.

"The tree we planted was a Nothofagus Antarctica (Southern Beech) given its name due to it occurring on the Southern most island to Antarctica," she said.

"Fortunately the sun shone during the planting and the family were there to celebrate.

"We are very grateful to all those who played a part in finally allowing this to go ahead and giving Perce the recognition he deserves."

She explained that the good news in terms of the memorial had come too late for her mother, Mr Blackborow's daughter, who has since died.

However, Ms Clague said: "My mother would have been absolutely overjoyed. I am too."

After coming out of hiding aboard the Endurance, Mr Blackborow was given a thorough telling-off by Shackleton and then put to work in the ship's kitchen, but soon endeared himself to the crew.

After losing their ship, the crew drifted for months on floating ice and in lifeboats to the uninhabited Elephant Island, by which time Mr Blackborow was suffering from frostbite in his feet.

This turned gangrenous, and the Newport sailor's toes had to be amputated by ship's surgeon Alexander Macklin.

As the situation grew worse, Shackleton led a heroic rescue of his crew, and after three months in a Chilean hospital, Mr Blackborow returned to Newport and a hero's welcome.

Mr Blackborow lived in Maesglas, just down the road from Belle Vue Park, which Ms Clague said "makes it even more special".

Mr Blackborow received the Bronze Polar Medal for his service on the Endurance expedition. He died in 1949.