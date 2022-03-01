Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in Wales today to celebrate St David’s Day and even make some Welsh cakes.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon to see how community organisations are providing support to young people, as well as celebrating the history of the region.

Their visit will begin at Pant Farm, near Abergavenny, before they meet representatives from the wider farming sector.

From Pant Farm, they will head to Abergavenny Market to mark St David’s Day.

(PA)

In Blaenavon, The Duke and Duchess will visit the Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth centre that helps to support over 600 local young people.

Their Royal Highnesses will meet with some of those who have been supported by the centre to learn about their experiences.

They will also have the opportunity to take part in some of the activities the centre lays on, which on this St David’s Day includes making Welsh cakes.

The pair will then visit Blaenavon World Heritage Site, and meet with one of the World Heritage Youth Ambassadors at the site.

The ambassadors are involved in organising events, managing workshops and building networks with other World Heritage Sites around the world.

The pair on a visit to Barry in 2020

Whilst at the site, the royals will learn about the importance of the mining industry in the area, and how iron and coal from Wales drove the Industrial Revolution.

The Duke and Duchess will also take the opportunity to celebrate an important historical moment as they “plant a tree for the Jubilee” in Blaenavon as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, an initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince William last visited Abergavenny in 2017 on St David’s Day in 2017, when he launched the Skill Force Prince William Award at Llanfoist Fawr Primary School.

Over the weekend William and Kate tweeted their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and “all of Ukraine’s people” in a tweet personally signed off with their initials.

The couple included the flag of Ukraine in their tweet, which was retweeted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

They wrote: “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C.”