VALE of Glamorgan Council has removed more than 30 illegal advertising boards and 10 canvas banners.
Following a policy change last year, businesses in the Vale of Glamorgan can now only place advertising boards or signs directly outside of their business.
Private businesses which erect signs in council-owned grass verges may face a £100 fines, with the signs removed by the council.
The council states that business owners were advised in advance of the new policy, ensuring that they were aware of the new process and were all contacted to request that they remove signs prior to removal.
The application process involves the council’s highway maintenance team ensuring the business owners are suitably insured.
Any boards removed by the council are held for 28 days to allow for the owners to get in touch and collect.
Peter King, the council's cabinet member for neighbourhood services and transport said:
“The Highway Maintenance Team has been working hard to ensure that our roads and pavements are safe and suitable for all users.
“The policy changes have been in effect since July 2021 and were designed to ensure that all outside advertising meets appropriate standards of safety and keeps pavements clear of all hazards.
“Obstructions on pavements can make it difficult for blind and partially-sighted pedestrians and can be an inconvenience to others more generally.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.