POLICE have issued an update on an incident outside a pub in Gwent, in which a woman hit by a car.

Officers from Gwent Police were called to The Royal Oak, on George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, at around 1.05am on Saturday, January 29.

It came as a result of an incident which was described to police as “a collision involving a car and a pedestrian”.

Later, it was confirmed that a woman was struck by a vehicle.

She suffered injuries which were not thought to be life threatening or life changing, and though she was taken to hospital, she was later discharged.

After the incident, a 30-year-old from Pontypool was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was about the limit, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was later released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Today - Monday, February 28 - Gwent Police has confirmed to the Argus that the arrested man remains on police bail.

During the incident, the Royal Oak pub suffered some exterior damage to its property.

In a post on social media, pub bosses revealed that they would be forced to close the following day, as a result of the damage.

However, they were able to reopen once again on Sunday, January 30.

What has been said about the incident?





