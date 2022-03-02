The team at Dream Doors have become experts at bringing new life to a wide range of kitchens, so check out their showroom on Caerleon Road to see if they can help you bring your design to life.

Having completed more than 80,000 kitchen installations nationwide, Dream Doors is now the largest kitchen renovation company in the UK. Established in 2001, the company has over 100 showrooms, the Newport Dream Doors is particularly specialised.

Led by local industry experts Nick and Catherine Bexter, this family run showroom is fully stocked with a wide range of designs and high-quality appliances. This includes a variety of styles with matt, gloss and woodgrain finishes across a wide spectrum of colours to suit the unique style of the client’s home. They do as much or as little as the customer would like from full brand-new kitchens to quality renovations, replacing the doors and worktops for a fresh look that is up to half the price of a new kitchen.

Within the showroom on Caerleon Road is fine selection of high-quality fittings, fixtures, and appliances from stylish brands, such as Neff and Bosch. As kitchen experts they provide designs and finishes from the most modern to the more traditional styles and colours.

If you’re unable to visit the showroom, Nick and Catherine are able to make home appointments too, that’s just an example how far this couple will go to achieve great customer service – a great solution for people who have mobility problems.

“We offer a free design consultation to discuss ideas for your new kitchen and estimate the costs. There’s absolutely no obligation,” said Nick. “Once we’ve worked out a price, that’s all you’ll ever pay – there’s no hidden costs. We take a 50 per cent deposit at the start and you won’t be asked to pay the balance until you are completely satisfied with the finished kitchen. Our highly-skilled team of kitchen fitters will install your new kitchen with minimal disruption and dispose of your old doors and worktops, allowing you to get on with your daily routine and lives.”

So, if you’re looking to redecorate your kitchen this spring, why not pop in and see what this award-winning team can do for you?

163 Caerleon Road, Newport NP19 7FX

01633 526077

dreamdoors.co.uk