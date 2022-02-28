PEOPLE in Newport are largely unaware of either the rules around wearing masks changing – or what the changes are.

We asked a number of people in the city centre whether they were aware of the rule changes in Wales – which came into force this morning (February 28) of not being mandatory to wear a mask in indoor places such as gyms, cinemas, museums, theatres and community centres.

J. Maddock and B. Probert both said how they know the rules about wearing masks. “We wear them inside but outside we do not.”

Liam F said that he was aware of the rules being relaxed in England. “I know it has been relaxed in England for quite some time and we do seem to follow. I do not like what most of our politicians have done for the past two years.”

One shopper who did not want to be named said she worked in retail so was aware of the rule changes.

Another who did not want to be named was visiting from England and said he did not know there had been rule changes in Wales and asked what the changes were.

Olivia Smart said: “I wasn’t aware of changes but I always have my mask on me anyway.”

Another shopper who did not want to be named said: “I was not aware of the changes.” He asked what the changes were and said: “They publish the no hitting children anymore but I’ve not seen the mask changes.”

Liz said: “I’m not aware of the mask rule changes. I still wear them anyway.”

Megan was not aware of the rule changes and friend Chloe asked if they did not have to be worn anymore. She then said: “Oh its in cinemas?”

Nigel Elliott said: “I heard something about it but do not exactly know what they are.” When told the rule changes, he said: “Its not really worth it to do it and it shouldn’t have been taken away this early anyway.”

MORE NEWS:

What are all the changes?

Masks are no longer a legal requirement in cinemas, museums, theatres, gyms and community centres

Pupils in secondary schools will no longer have to wear masks in classrooms.

Where do you have to wear masks still?

If you are aged 11 or over you must still wear masks on public transport

You must also wear masks in health and care settings

You must also wear masks in retail premises.

Pupils are urged to continue to wear masks in communal areas in secondary schools

The Welsh Government are looking at potentially scrapping the legal requirement to wear masks at the end of March “if the public health situation continues to improve.”

The next review of the covid restrictions in Wales is set to take place on Friday, March 4.