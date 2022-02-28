POLICE were called to reports of a suspicious package in Newport city centre on Sunday.
Gwent Police confirmed that officers were called to Friars Walk following a report that a “suspicious device” had been left at a premises in the shopping centre.
The area was evacuated at around 6.20pm, and a police cordon was put in place.
This was later lifted after officers deemed the area to be safe.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a call reporting concerns that a suspicious device had been left at a premises in Friars Walk, Newport.
“The premises was evacuated as a precaution at around 6.20pm, and a cordon was also put in place.
“The cordon was removed when officers established the area was safe.
“The community are thanked for their support and patience while officers ensured the area was safe to re-open.”
