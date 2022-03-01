ST DAVID'S Day is here, celebrating the patron saint of Wales.

For those making last-minute plans here are some suggestions to support local traders when celebrating.

Get some Welsh clothes or merch

You can support local this St David’s Day with Welsh rugby shirts, scarves, and more souvenirs at Thomson’s Welsh & Celtic Gifts.

This stall was once based in Newport Market – which is set to reopen following a multi-million-pound development in March.

The Welsh shop has now set-up at Market Arcade, next to Kriminal Records, following a separate refurbishment.

Tuck into some Welsh cakes

Although this year’s St David’s Day coincides with pancake day, that just means double the fun for sweet tooths.

There’s plenty of brilliant bakeries and cafés in Newport which offer Welsh cakes and other sweet treats - it would be a challenge to list them all.

If you’re in the city centre, why not check out The Pot Café in Newport Arcade or Kettle Café on Commercial Street?

Further afield on Caerleon Road you can pop into the popular Wrens Bakery to get your hands on Welsh cakes.

Cook up a storm

Whether it’s lamb cawl or a roast lamb people can eat local and getting meat from a Newport butcher.

In the city centre there's John's Meat Market, on Commercial Street. Palfrey's Butcher, on Church Road is another great option.

Further afieler there's Marks Village Butchets in Caerleon and - in Risca - is A D Turner & Sons who were based in Newport Market but relocated to Risca in January 2021.

Get hold of some leeks

Whether they're to wear or to eat - leeks are a significant symbol of Wales.

Rae Barton Fruit and Veg, which is currently based on Chepstow Road, is a family run business which has been established in Newport since 1906. People can get leeks and more from there.

Evans and Clark in Rogerstone also offers a variety of veggies – plus bunches of daffodils.

Buy a bouquet

There’s plenty of local florists in Newport for those hoping to get their hands on brightly coloured bouquets, including but not limited to: