A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl who was inspired to raise money to help amputees after reading a bedtime story has raised almost £1,500.

Evie Annetts was inspired to take on a challenge after her parents, Dan and Sophie, read her a book called ‘What Happened to You’, about a boy called Joe who only has one leg and is constantly asked about it by everyone he meets in the playground.

“The book really had an impact on Evie,” her dad said. “She wanted to help people who may be experiencing the same thing as the main character, Joe, so she decided to do a sponsored walk around our local boating lake to raise money for people living with limb loss.

“It’s 1.1 miles so we agreed that we would attempt to do 20 laps with the hope of raising £300 for the Limbless Association charity.”

Evie started her challenge for the Limbless Association on January 16, walking seven laps – almost eight miles. She then completed her twentieth lap on January 30.

Despite setting a goal of raising £300, Evie has now raised £1,445 at the time of writing.

Evie Annetts celebrates at the end of her sponsored walk.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has made a donation for this fantastic charity and helped Evie to smash her target by over £1,000,” said Mr Annetts.

“Sophie and I are absolutely blown away by how strong-willed and determined she is. To say that we are both proud of Evie is a huge understatement.”

Barrie Evans, the Limbless Association’s outreach co-ordinator for Wales, said: “Congratulations to Evie for completing her sponsored walk and raising so much money for the Limbless Association.

“As our youngest fundraiser, I am so impressed by how much thought and effort she put into this challenge – she really is fantastic.

Evie Annetts at the end of her sponsored walk.

“Losing one or more limbs can be isolating, adversely affecting a person’s mental as well as physical wellbeing.

“The Limbless Association is a charity and we can only be there for everyone who needs us with the support of the public – so we are very grateful to Evie, Dan and Sophie and their family and friends for their amazing generosity.”

The Limbless Association is a national charity that provides free information, advice and support to amputees (both pre and post-amputation) and people with congenital limb loss and their families across the UK.

You can find out more about Evie’s sponsored walk, and can still donate, at gofundme.com/f/w5qxd-bedtime-story