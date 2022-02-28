Russia will be suspended from all FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.
This includes suspension from the men’s World Cup qualification play-offs due to be held in March unless there was to be a sudden improvement in the political situation.
Football's world governing body, FIFA, and Europe's governing body, UEFA, met on Monday to discuss further sanctions against Russia amid the conflict with Ukraine.
On Sunday, February 27 FIFA announced that Russia must play ‘home’ matches on neutral territory with no fans, flag or anthem and under the name ‘Football Union of Russia (RFU)’ until further notice.
However, this was deemed as not enough by Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Norway, England, Albania, Wales, Switzerland and Ireland.
In a joint statement given on Monday, February 28 UEFA and FIFA said:
Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which decisions envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.
"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters. Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine.
Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.
On Sunday, the FA also announced England will not play any fixtures with Russia for the foreseeable future.
The FA said: "Out of solidarity with the Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, The FA can confirm that we won't play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.
"This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.