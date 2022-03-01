A DEPLETED Newport County AFC will be looking to make it back-to-back wins as they host league leaders Forest Green Rovers tonight (7.45pm kick off).

Two Dom Telford goals helped County to a 4-2 at Rodney Parade on Saturday, as James Rowberry’s side picked up their first win since the end of January.

However, Robbie Willmott limped off, joining an already over-crowded treatment room. Josh Pask and Courtney Baker-Richardson have both been ruled out until April with hamstring injuries, while Priestley Farquharson's campaign is over after he suffered a knee injury in training that will require surgery.

On-loan striker Rob Street could join top-scorer Telford up front, having made his first start for County in the win over Tranmere. However, he faces competition from Alex Fisher, Lewis Collins, Timmy Abraham and Kevin Ellison.

And Liverpool loanee Jake Cain is the leading candidate to replace Willmott, having come on for the 31-year-old last time out.

Forest Green are 10-points clear at the top of the table, despite losing to Michael Flynn’s Walsall and then Crawley in their last two games.

Rob Edwards’ side won the corresponding fixture 2-0 at The New Lawn, thanks to a Matt Stevens brace.

Fans could be treated to goals tonight, with the three top scorers in the league – Telford (24), Stevens (20) and former County forward Jamille Matt (17) – all on show.

Tonight’s match is the rearranged Boxing Day fixture, which had been postponement due to a number of Covid cases in the Forest Green squad at the time.

A club statement read: “Any tickets that were bought for the originally-scheduled game on Boxing Day are valid, but Half Season Tickets are not valid and those people will need to need to buy a ticket for tomorrow's game.”

What they’ve said:

James Rowberry: “It will be a really tough game, a real tactical game that we are going to have to prepare well for.

“I don’t particularly look at their recent form, we will prepare for it on face value and do the things that felt we could have done better at their place.”

Rob Edwards: “I think it's a great game for us against a really good team who are going to be right at it.

“They're coming off the back of a good win against Tranmere. Playing in Wales on St David's Day there’ll be a good atmosphere, I think it's a great game for us.”