BOSS Rob Edwards has pledged that Forest Green Rovers will come out fighting against Newport County AFC this evening after a first stumble on their march to promotion from League Two.

The pacesetters are without a win in three games with a draw against Sutton followed by defeats to Michael Flynn’s Walsall and Crawley.

Rovers still have a 10-point lead ahead of tonight’s game courtesy of the 20-game unbeaten streak that was ended by the Saddlers.

Edwards is looking for the Gloucestershire side to remain calm ahead of tonight’s trip to Rodney Parade.

The former Wales defender said: “We need to re-set and not panic; we are still in a very good position.

“It was the end of a really good run of results the week before and now our away run has ended, but football always gives you a good opportunity to bounce back with the number of games coming up.”

Edwards was critical of the manner in which his side conceded their goals and admitted: “We didn’t really recover – it knocked the stuffing out of us a bit.

“We have got to do better as a group but our lads have put themselves in a fantastic position and must keep believing. All must stay strong and come out fighting.”

Forest Green beat County 2-0 at the New Lawn last month thanks to a Matty Stevens double.

Tonight's fixtures: Bristol Rovers v Barrow, Carlisle v Rochdale, Colchester v Leyton Orient, Crawley v Oldham, Harrogate v Port Vale, County v FGR, Northampton v Walsall.