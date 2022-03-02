A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

HAROON MALIK, 26, of Castle Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Llanwern Street on August 14, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AARON GOLDSWORTHY, 28, of Attlee Road, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty after a trial of being in charge of an American bulldog called Roxy which was dangerously out of control and injured a woman on June 12, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,115 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

The dog must be muzzled and kept on a lead in public or it will be destroyed.

LUKE JOSEPH ORPHAN, 25, of St Johns Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on January 23.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three years and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER LUKE CLAYDEN, 40, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving with 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Duffryn Drive on January 21.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY DESMOND BANNER, 41, of West Hill, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £364 in compensation, costs, a fine and surcharge after he admitted stealing six legs of lamb worth £180 from Farmfoods and a wallet and passport on November 17, 2021 and December 27, 2021.

RICHARD GILL, 37, of The Crescent, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A465 in Abergavenny on January 23.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MARK HOFFROCK, 58, of Maple Close, Llanmartin, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and the criminal damage of a Vauxhall Insignia car on January 23.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £1,095 in compensation and a surcharge.

SARA MCFARLAND, 35, of Woodbine Close, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £469 in compensation, costs, a fine and surcharge after she admitted assaulting a police officer on January 21.