THE ongoing closure of Chepstow high street remains a point of contention in the town.

Even more opinions on the closure have been received by the Argus following the last reaction piece.

The high street has been closed to traffic at both the town gate, colloquially known as the Arch, and at the bottom of the high street near Beaufort Square, since March 2020.

At present, the road is off limits to all but a small number of motorists.

Chepstow Town Council was summoned for an extraordinary meeting last week.

Members discussed the extension of the high street road closure with officers and cabinet members from Monmouthshire County Council (MCC).

A MCC spokesperson said: "The meeting with the town council was very productive.

Commenting on Facebook, June Andrews said: "Its made other roads in Chepstow gridlocked. I for one am put off even visiting anymore."

Jim Hailwood said: "The shops left soon after the high street was narrowed back in the early 2000’s.

"When you could no longer stop to pop into the shops, the rot set in."

Susan Woodford said: "Never seen it look as dead as it does now. Shame."

However, it was not all negative, as Victoria Butters said: "Town is much better without the noise, smell and the extra pollution of traffic."

Martin Hardean argued that the closure was not the problem.

He said: "The price to park would be my first issue."

Richard Hopkins also cited parking as an issue. He said: "Free parking is all it needs.

"Even supermarkets that have pay carparks are a pain."

Catherine West said: "Perhaps part of the problem is that Chepstow doesn't know what it wants to be in the 21st century.

"Coffee shops and hair/beauty salons don't make for a thriving economy."