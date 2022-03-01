Today is St David's Day, the day we send our little ones to school dressed up to celebrate the patron saint of Wales and our national day.
We'd love to see pictures of the costumes.
Click here to send us your pictures - https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/assignment/VfUUbJoV/ or click the link below.
Send us your St David's Day 2022 pictures
"Send us your pictures from this year's St David's Day celebrations"
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
How are you celebrating St David's Day 2022?
Replacement Photo for Nursery
Share your pictures here
How are you celebrating St David's Day 2022?
We celebrated St David’s Day by dressing up in Welsh themed/ traditional clothing.
Share your pictures here
How are you celebrating St David's Day 2022?
We celebrated Saint David's day by dressing up in Welsh themed/ traditional clothing.
Share your pictures here
How are you celebrating St David's Day 2022?
We celebrated St David's Day by dressing up in Welsh themed/ traditional clothing.
Share your pictures here
How are you celebrating St David's Day 2022?
Abercarn Primary School - We are having an Eisteddfod in which we are singing, writing and enjoying all things Welsh.
Share your pictures here
How are you celebrating St David's Day 2022?
Making heart pancakes (as its also Pancake Day) and celebrating my daughters first St David's Day with lots of singing, and smiles
Share your pictures here
How are you celebrating St David's Day 2022?
Susie is celebrating St. David’s day with an Eisteddfod in School
Share your pictures here
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.