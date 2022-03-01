Today is St David's Day, the day we send our little ones to school dressed up to celebrate the patron saint of Wales and our national day.

We'd love to see pictures of the costumes.

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

Replacement Photo for Nursery

South Wales Argus: Nursery Class - Mrs LewisNursery Class - Mrs Lewis
Nursery Class - Mrs Lewis

We celebrated St David’s Day by dressing up in Welsh themed/ traditional clothing.

South Wales Argus: Coed Y Garn Primary School - Dosbarth GlasCoed Y Garn Primary School - Dosbarth Glas
Coed Y Garn Primary School - Dosbarth Glas

Coed y Garn Primary

We celebrated Saint David's day by dressing up in Welsh themed/ traditional clothing.

South Wales Argus: Coed y Garn Primary School - Dosbarth OrenCoed y Garn Primary School - Dosbarth Oren
Coed y Garn Primary School - Dosbarth Oren

Coed y Garn Primary

We celebrated St David's Day by dressing up in Welsh themed/ traditional clothing.

South Wales Argus: Coed y Garn Primary School - Dosbarth CochCoed y Garn Primary School - Dosbarth Coch
Coed y Garn Primary School - Dosbarth Coch

Abercarn Primary School - We are having an Eisteddfod in which we are singing, writing and enjoying all things Welsh.

South Wales Argus: Reception Class - Mrs JamesReception Class - Mrs James
Reception Class - Mrs James
South Wales Argus: Class 1 - Mrs HarryClass 1 - Mrs Harry
Class 1 - Mrs Harry
South Wales Argus: Class 2 - Mrs ParryClass 2 - Mrs Parry
Class 2 - Mrs Parry
South Wales Argus: Classes 3W and 3J - Mr Watkin & Miss JonesClasses 3W and 3J - Mr Watkin & Miss Jones
Classes 3W and 3J - Mr Watkin & Miss Jones
South Wales Argus: Class 6 - Mr PerryClass 6 - Mr Perry
Class 6 - Mr Perry

Shaunna Warfield

Making heart pancakes (as its also Pancake Day) and celebrating my daughters first St David's Day with lots of singing, and smiles

South Wales Argus: Rovenna's First St Davids DayRovenna's First St Davids Day
Rovenna's First St Davids Day
South Wales Argus: Wales 22Wales 22
Wales 22

Tina Scarpato

Susie is celebrating St. David’s day with an Eisteddfod in School

South Wales Argus: Susie watching her daffodils bloomSusie watching her daffodils bloom
Susie watching her daffodils bloom