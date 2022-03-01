GWENT Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Caerphilly man.
Jordan Wesley Kerr, who is 29, breached his license conditions following his release from prison on Monday, January 31.
Mr Kerr received a two-year prison sentence for assault at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, March 8.
The force has asked that anybody with information about Mr Kerr’s whereabouts should call 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or Twitter – quoting the log reference ‘2200044804’.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.