GWENT Police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Caerphilly man.

Jordan Wesley Kerr, who is 29, breached his license conditions following his release from prison on Monday, January 31.

Mr Kerr received a two-year prison sentence for assault at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, March 8.

The force has asked that anybody with information about Mr Kerr’s whereabouts should call 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or Twitter – quoting the log reference ‘2200044804’.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.