Travelodge are looking to open four new hotels across Newport and Gwent.
The company has announced that it is currently interested in developing Travelodge hotels, either on their own or as part of a mixed-use scheme, in Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly.
The company is targeting areas in Newport, Cwmbran, Abergavenny and Ystrad Mynach.
“Our mission [is] to develop hundreds more Travelodge hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain,” said the company’s UK development director, Tony O’Brien.
“During the last five years, we have opened over 80 new Travelodges throughout Great Britain.
“We are currently seeking development opportunities that could incorporate a new Travelodge hotel, either on its own or as part of a mixed-use scheme, and will consider new developments and conversions of existing buildings and hotels operated by other brands.”
Last year Travelodge opened 17 new hotels, in locations including Bristol, Kendal, Leicester, London, Mansfield, Poole, Rochdale, Sandwich, St Albans and Witney and is looking to open a similar number each year.
The company is asking interested parties that have details of a site or hotel in Pembrokeshire that is available to be redeveloped as a Travelodge to contact the development manager for the south west and south Wales, Steve Tyler on 07917 242682 or steve.tyler@travelodge.co.uk.
“The DM’s will be delighted to consider any opportunities within their areas,” added Mr O’Brien.
