AN OAK tree has been planted at the American Gardens in Pontypool as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The tree has been planted by the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales, which aims to promote education, the arts, science and technology across Wales.

Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken, was on hand to plant the tree, while the High Sheriff of Gwent Phillip Alderman also attended a small planting ceremony on Friday.

Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Brigadier Robert Aitken and Dr Kathy Seddon, master of the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales, planting the tree in Pontypool.

Agnes Xavier-Phillips, from the livery company, said: “It’s a nationwide initiative. Everybody wants to partake in the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations. And because we’re a livery company, we wanted to partake.

“The whole green canopy and celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee is very much taken on by the Lord Lieutenant.

“We have a committee in North Wales, and they did one on Thursday [February 17].

“We chose to plant our one in South Wales here in Gwent, working with the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent.”

The Lord Lieutenant suggested speaking to landowner Jack Hanbury about finding a suitable place to plant the tree, Mrs Xavier-Phillips said.

“He said yes, do it in the American Gardens,” she said. “It’s a very nice location.”

“We were proud to support this and celebrate the Queen’s jubilee. It’s something for the community.”

Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Brigadier Robert Aitken (right), Dr Kathy Seddon, master of the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales, and High Sheriff of Gwent Phillip Alderman at the planting of the tree to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.

“It’s lovely that the livery company is doing this,” said Brigadier Aitken. “There has never been a monarch who has served for 70 years in the history of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, so we are alive at a really momentous time in history.

“It’s right that we should push the boat out and celebrate in every possible way, while keeping our fingers crossed throughout this year for the health of the Queen, and for the years to come.”