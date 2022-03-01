AMAZING voice aside, Adele is also well-known for the incredible gowns she wears both for her live shows and on the red carpet.

From figure-hugging minis to elegant ballgowns, there seems to be no style of dress the Easy On Me singer can’t get away with.

Influenced by her impeccable taste, using Google data TopMobileCasino rounded up some of her most iconic outfits worn in the last five years.

Allowing some of Adele’s eye-for-detail to rub off on us, we’ve picked out key design points from the five frocks and looked for wearable garments which share similar aesthetics.

Five Adele-influenced dresses

Givenchy Couture Green Dress

Worn at: The 2017 Grammys

The Givenchy Couture olive green dress turned heads on the red carpet back in 2017. The layered panel detailing of the torso, beaded sleeves and pleated skirt with embellished panels was awe-inspiring, capturing the attention of fans across the globe.

Get the look: Like Adele's dress, this one from Anthropologie shares the same olive-green hue and has similarly sheer and dotty sleeves.

However, you are going to get a lot more wear out of this one which would look fab dressed down for a warm spring daytime or dressed up for a night on the town.

Get yours for £130 via Anthropologie.

Givenchy Couture crystal bodice dress

Worn at: The 2017 Grammys

In second place is her second outfit change at the 2017 Grammys which she wore for her opening performance - a custom couture Givenchy piece by Riccardo Tisci.

The stunning glass patterned Swarovski crystal bodice with a flowing pleated skirt was an iconic moment for Adele.

Get the look: Adding a little sparkle to the bodice along with the maxi tulle skirt, the Maya Bridesmaid dress from asos ticks many of the same boxes as Adele's, but at a fraction of the cost.

Get yours for £90 via ASOS.

Elzinga dress

Worn at: Adele’s 32nd Birthday

On Instagram, Adele posted a picture of herself in a black Elzinga dress for her 32nd birthday.

The balloon sleeve, silk mini dress from the Amsterdam designer retailing at $604, was so popular it sold out in minutes after she posted it online.

Get the look: This Bella Freud Backing Singer silk-georgette mini dress creates just the same look as Adele's party dress. With statement sleeves and a high neckline, it's hard to tell the two apart.

This one doesn't come cheap though and is very much an investment piece.

Get yours for £635 from Matches Fashion.

Armani Dress

Worn at: The Brit Awards 2022

Adele attending the Brit Awards 2022. Picture: PA

Adele walked this year’s Brits red carpet in an Armani black velvet dress. Embellished with an elegant tulle neckline which wrapped around her shoulders, down into a train flowing behind her, Adele was reported to have been one of the best dressed of the evening.

Get the look: If velvet and a plunging neckline are what you are after, this Saint Laurent V-neck velvet mini dress is worth a look but at this price, you might need to save up for a while.

Get yours for £2,080 from Matches Fashion.

Red satin Vivienne Westwood dress

Worn: Oh My God Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Adele dazzled in an old Hollywood-style dress in her Oh My God music video released in January 2022. The red satin, off-the-shoulder dress was custom made by Vivienne Westwood. Adding to the statement dress, she added a set of diamond earrings and necklace, as well as a dark rouge lipstick. This is definitely a top style moment for the star.

Get the look: Make a statement just like Adele with this equally stunning Red satin bandeau midi dress. While the colour is a match, along with the bare shoulders, this is a far more wearable and affordable option.

Get yours for £60 via River Island.

Speaking about the findings, a spokesperson for TopMobileCasino said: “Not only is Adele a multi-award-winning singer and one of the biggest talents to come from the UK with global recognition, but she is also known for her striking red-carpet moments and stage outfits.

“She has worked with some of the best designers around the world, with dresses taking up to six months to create, all for only one performance in some cases.

“Her style is timeless and has influenced people globally and it deserves to be celebrated.”