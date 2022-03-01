A ROUND-UP of some of the recent arrest warrants issued in Gwent.

Yarran Neil Watkins, 28, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, is wanted for after missing bail.

Watkins was charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife with a locking blade.

On January 26, 2022, he is accused of having a knife in a public place without good reason at Appolo Way in Bargoed.

He was released on bail, but has since been accused of failing to surrender into custody at the appointed bail time on February 26, 2022.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.

Faryad Mohammed, 39, of Commercial Road, Newport, is accused of racial or religious harassment.

Mohammed allegedly used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour towards Abdullah Bakteer with the intent to cause harrassment or alarm.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place on September 19, 2021, at Cambrian Road in Newport.

A warrant for Mohammed's arrest without bail has been issued as the crime is punishable with imprisonment if he is found guilty.

Colin John Niblett, 41, of Corporation Road in Newport, is wanted for drug offences.

Niblett is charged with possession of heroin and cannabis.

On December 15, 2021 at Commercial Street in Newport, Niblett allegedly had 10 wraps of diamorphine and a quantity of cannabis in his possession.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest without bail as the offence is punishable with jail time.

Nicholas David Goward, 18, of Brecon Court in Caerleon, is charged with skipping bail.

Goward allegedly did not surrender himself to custody at the appointed time or when was practicable on February 25 after being released on February 24.

He had been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause Teegan Goward harassment, alarm or distress on February 17 at Lysaght Avenue in Newport.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.

Shaun Wayne McCarthy, 39, of Dukestown Road in Tredegar is accused of handling stolen goods.

McCarthy allegedly dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of £960 worth of stolen goods.

The items belong to Danielle Jones and were a Belle cement mixer, a wacker plate and a tower lamp.

The alleged offence took place at the Cedars in Monmouthshire between February 6 and February 9, 2021.

A warrant for McCarthy's arrest without bail has been issued.