A MAN has been arrested for daubing graffiti across Abergavenny following a police appeal.
Gwent Police said that there had been an increase in criminal damage in the form of graffiti across the town.
One particular scrawl seemed to take issue with the council’s economic strategy with ‘MCC (Monmouthshire County Council) will go bankrupt before I do’ daubed across an electrical box.
A 24-year-old man has now been arrested.
"Thanks for sharing our appeal," Gwent Police said on social media.
