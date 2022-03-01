PASSENGERS travelling on Newport Bus services today – St David’s Day – will be given a bunch of daffodils to mark the occasion, as free bus travel returns to the city this month.
From today, all Newport Bus services will be free to use for anybody wishing to travel in and around the city throughout March.
Any passengers travelling out of the city, or into Newport from other local authority areas will still need to purchase their ticket as normal.
Meanwhile, pass holders will be required to scan their passes as normal.
Scott Pearson, Managing Director for Newport Transport, said:” The bus services are an essential service to the local community, opening up access to shops and leisure activities as well as jobs.
"We are delighted to see passengers having the confidence to come back on board with us and try our electric bus fleet. The bus company is proud to be a vital part of the Newport community.”
