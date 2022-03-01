THE Dragons have been boosted by the release of Wales back rower Aaron Wainwright for Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash with Munster.
The 24-year-old will get game time in the tough assignment at Thomond Park in Limerick (kick-off 5.15pm) after missing out on the Six Nations defeat at England.
Wainwright started at number eight in the Championship opener in Ireland, came off the bench against Scotland but was a victim of Taulupe Faletau's return at Twickenham.
The Lions great impressed alongside Dragons duo Taine Basham and Ross Moriarty with Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan getting the nod as replacement.
Wainwright will be keen to show he should be considered for the bench against Grand Slam-chasing France in Cardiff next Friday.
He has been released but lock Ben Carter remains in camp along with Basham, Moriarty, lock Will Rowlands and tighthead Leon Brown after their exertions in London.
Scrum-half Gareth Davies has been released for the Scarlets' URC game against Glasgow in Llanelli on Saturday while prop Rhys Carre, back rowers Ellis Jenkins and James Ratti, and centre Uilisi Halaholo will play for Cardiff against Ulster on Friday night.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.