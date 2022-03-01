RESIDENTS’ views are being sought over the installation of inclusive play equipment in Pontypool and Cwmbran.

The plans include increasing the size of Pontypool Park’s play area to provide a more inclusive sensory space, and making Cwmbran Boating Lake’s park more accessible for wheelchair users and others who find the existing equipment difficult to use.

The council previously announced more than £250,000 would be invested in to the project.

Before any equipment is installed, the council is asking residents what inclusive equipment they would like to see.

Cllr Fiona Cross, executive member for children, families and communities, said: “Sensory play areas are particularly beneficial to children who have trouble with movement, vision and feel.

“This new play equipment will mean that all children can play in the same park at the same time. It doesn’t matter if you have a disability or not, play is play, and I look forward to seeing the impact this inclusive play equipment will have on all children and their families.”

Cllr Anthony Hunt, leader of the council, said: “An inclusive play space aims to provide opportunities for all children to play and takes into consideration both physical access, social factors, sensory qualities and play value.

“The funding for this project has come from the Covid Recovery Fund which aims to help respond to a range of negative impacts from the pandemic, and particularly to improve the local environment and address impacts on young people and inequalities.”

The work will focus on Pontypool Park and Cwmbran Boating Lake initially because there is already disabled parking, toilet facilities and level access at both sites.

As part of the plans, the Pontypool Front Row sculpture will be moved closer to the grandstand to make room for the larger play area.

To take part in the consultation, visit: getinvolved.torfaen.gov.uk/neighbourhoods/inclusive-playgrounds

The closing date is Sunday, March 6.