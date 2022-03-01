INTERNATIONAL Women's Day is being celebrated for the first time in two years by the South Wales Argus next week with an informal networking lunch.
The event, which is being sponsored by Gwent Police, Newport City Council and the University of South Wales, will hear from Pam Kelly, chief constable of Gwent Police, and Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport Council. Donna Whitehead, from the university, will also speak at the lunchtime meeting.
South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson will host the event, which is being held at the University of South Wales Newport City Campus from noon until 2.30pm on Friday, March 11.
The Argus has compiled a list of 100 Amazing Women of Gwent to celebrate the diverse range of inspirational females in our community. Those who made the list include business women, activists, community leaders, those working in the arts and women who have just made a difference.
We will be publishing the list in a series of articles running all week from Monday, March 7.
The 100 women will also be invited to join us at the networking event, which is free to attend for anyone who would like to help celebrate the women of Gwent.
Mr Thompson said: "After nearly two years of restrictions and lock downs, we want to bring the business and wider community together to celebrate your achievements and share some inspiring stories. Please join us for a chance to catch up, meet the Argus team and hear insights from a panel of inspirational women."
To book your free ticket to the networking lunch go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/celebrating-gwents-amazing-women-tickets-270997329307
