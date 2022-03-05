WE ARE on the search for Gwent's Instagram fans.

Today we meet 24-year-old civil servant Emma Collin, of Newport, who has 19,400 followers of her Instagram account, which can be found at @mumtomyla.

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

I set up my Instagram page in 2020 because I was constantly sharing photos of Myla and I didn't have any friends with little ones at the time.

I wanted to try and make connections, and what better way to do it these days than through the internet, especially with Covid-19 and the many lockdowns we faced back in 2020. It was through my Instagram page that the world, although closed off in real life, opened up, in so many ways. I'm so grateful for all the connections I've made with businesses and new friends.

What has been your favourite post?

It is the photo of my stretch marks with the caption beginning 'Before I was a Mother'.

I think a lot of new mums forget they have literally just given birth to a human being, myself included. I think it's really important for new mums, or mums in general to remember that, and that they are not alone. I hope this post helped some mums feel better about them self, and made them feel proud of their post baby body.

Why is Gwent special to you?

The Royal Gwent Hospital is special to me because it birthed pretty much my entire family including my gorgeous little girl. We have some some gorgeous parks, perfect for feeding the ducks, walks and picnics (in the summer of course). The community can be really amazing.

What is the best thing about Instagram?

It is the ability to make connections all over the world through sharing photos. I'm not a great speaker, and not very confident at the best of times but on Instagram I can be my true self and have met some truly amazing people.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

I like to follow any mother and baby related accounts including Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch - and of course all my friends! I absolutely love following as many small businesses as I can. They need our help more than ever.

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

I have had the privilege of working with lots of different businesses over the past one-and-a-half years, including Carex, Joie, Moonpig, Disney, Toby Carvery, Baby Annabell, Tesco, George at Asda and so many more. This is something I never could have dreamed would happen.

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Be yourself. Be kind, make friends and don't be afraid to reach out to someone. If you find an account you like, tell them. Likes, comments and saves are your best friend. Better yet, share to your story. The more you engage with people, the more you'll get back.