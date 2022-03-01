Alun Wyn Jones will join the Wales camp this week to continue his shoulder injury rehabilitation.
Wales captain Jones is expected to miss the full Six Nations due to the shoulder problem picked up in the autumn fixtures.
But the British and Irish Lions lock’s presence will doubtless give Wayne Pivac’s squad a lift in the extended build-up to facing France on Friday, March 11.
Dragons lock Will Rowlands and Lions forward Adam Beard have joined forces in his absence with Seb Davies and Ben Carter providing the cover.
Wales sit fifth in the table after three matches, following Saturday’s 23-19 defeat by England.
Rhys Priestland has headed back to Cardiff due to a calf injury.
