THERE has been one new death relating to Covid-19 in Gwent, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
A total of ten deaths have been recorded Wales-wide.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area now stands at 1,182 and Wales’ total has risen to 6,993 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 2,225 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 368 were in the Gwent region.
Newport recorded the highest number of new cases with 100, Caerphilly recorded 97, 68 were recorded in Monmouthshire, 52 in Torfaen and 51 in Blaenau Gwent.
Cases by Welsh local authority area:
- Anglesey - 50
- Blaenau Gwent - 51
- Bridgend – 56
- Caerphilly – 97
- Cardiff – 306
- Carmarthenshire – 153
- Ceredigion - 56
- Conwy - 100
- Denbighshire - 62
- Flintshire - 116
- Gwynedd - 73
- Merthyr Tydfil - 28
- Monmouthshire - 68
- Neath Port Talbot - 91
- Newport – 100
- Pembrokeshire - 81
- Powys - 74
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 146
- Swansea – 161
- Torfaen - 52
- Vale of Glamorgan – 133
- Wrexham - 76
- Unknown location - 16
- Resident outside Wales – 79
