LOCK Sean Lonsdale hopes the Dragons will profit from the lessons he has learnt competing at the top of club rugby after agreeing a move from Exeter.

The 24-year-old will swap Sandy Park for Rodney Parade in the summer on what the Argus understands is an initial two-year deal with clauses.

Lonsdale has been signed primarily as a lock but can also play in the back row and is returning to Wales after helping RGC to promotion to the Premiership.

The Welsh-qualified forward, who went to Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay, caught the eye of Exeter boss Rob Baxter and moved to Devon in the summer of 2016.

Lonsdale has played 61 times for the Chiefs and helped them to a pair of English titles and to glory in the European Champions Cup two years ago.

“It’s been an incredible experience getting to play and train with some of the best coaches and players there are, and I am very grateful to have been in that position,” he said.

MOVE: Sean Lonsdale is swapping Exeter for the Dragons

However, the forward has opted for a fresh challenge at the Dragons, following Wales front rowers Bradley Roberts and Rhodri Jones plus Irish fly-half JJ Hanrahan through the doo.

“I really liked what Dean [Ryan, director of rugby] had to say about the region and I can see it being a great fit for me,” said Lonsdale, who has made ** appearances this season.

“His vision for where the team is heading is exciting. The region has a huge potential and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“It’s going to be a be a big change playing rugby back in Wales and in the United Rugby Championship.

“It’s a very competitive league which will present new challenges, but I’m confident that it will only help me grow and develop as a player.”

Ryan is looking for hard-working Lonsdale to push the Wales duo of Will Rowlands and Ben Carter for starting spots.

Joe Davies is also under contract while Joe Maksymiw and Max Williams' deals expire this summer.

“He’s young player who is keen to be a part of the Dragons set-up and take this opportunity to return to Wales and make a big impression with us,” said Ryan.

“Sean has learnt a huge amount during his time at Exeter and we look forward to what he can bring to our environment as we continue to build and move forward.”

Lonsdale played for RGC in the Championship and then had spells in England’s lower leagues with Taunton and Plymouth Albion before making his Premiership debut in 2018 and becoming a regular with the Chiefs.