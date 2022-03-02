ANOTHER former public toilet block in Newport could be set for a new lease of life – with plans to turn them into a food and drink premises.

Plans have been submitted to Newport City Council which would see the change of use of the toilets on Caerleon Road into a premises serving food and drink.

If approved, there would be café-type seating inside, and a counter for food service.

It is however worth noting that the floorplan submitted with the application doesn’t appear to show a kitchen area.

But, a small area of the former toilet block would be turned into customer toilets, subject to planning approval.

How the toilet block looked before it was sold (Credit: Paul Fosh auctions)

The plans have been submitted by a Mrs Zena Al-Ibrahim of MS Property Maintenance, registered to an address in Cardiff.

This application would change the use of the building from a disused former public toilets, to a class A3 for food and drink use, along with a front and side extension, and a two-storey rear extension.

Documents show that the proposed first floor would be used for storage.

How did we get here?





News that the public toilets on Caerleon Road are set for a new lease of life is not altogether a surprise – as it made headlines just a few short months ago.

Then, it came as the toilet block had been put up for auction – hinting that it could be all change for the plot of land.

It was listed with a guide price of £15,000 which was completely smashed, with the toilets selling for £75,250.

With such a high price, it was clear that the new owners would have big plans for the site.

If approved, these plans are not the first which have seen public toilets in Newport radically transformed.

Toilet plans in Newport – haven’t we been here before?





Somewhat bizarrely, Newport has a rich history of redeveloping its public toilets.

Across the city, one time rest stops have been brought back to life in a variety of ways.

In recent times, the Victorian era toilets on Alexandra Road in Pill were sold for £15,000, and converted into the Phyllis Maude Performance Space.

The transformation of the Maindee toilets - could we see something similar on Caerleon Road?

Elsewhere in the city, the former toilets on Chepstow Road are being transformed into a community café – and the plans are set to take a major step forward in the coming days, with the latest planning application set for approval.

Finally, the former toilets on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue are now a thriving café called The Cafe at Ridgeway, a location which earns rave reviews.

The planning application for the public toilets on Caerleon Road can be viewed and commented upon here.