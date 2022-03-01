MCDONALD'S has announced the Chicken Big Mac will return to UK restaurants, weeks after it was pulled from the menu earlier than planned.

The fast food chain will once again be swapping beef patties for crispy chicken fillets as the chicken Big Mac is added to the menu.

The burger will be available in the 1,300 stores across the UK from March 2 and will remain on the menu “while stocks last”.

Yep. That's right. Chicken Big Mac - back this Wednesday, whilst stocks last 👀 pic.twitter.com/jadGW6Rwyx — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) February 28, 2022

The news delighted fans with on even writing a poem in the hope of getting a discount code.

They said: "Chicken big mac you're my love, Were you sent from up above!? Perfect flavour, you make my life complete, can I please get a code to order this treat!"

"Thank god for that I haven't stopped crying since it went off the menu," added another.

Another simply added: "Thank u xxx"

It comes weeks after the double chicken burger was pulled from menus earlier than planned after it “sold out almost everywhere”.

McDonald’s said on Twitter: “Well, that escalated quickly. Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it’s sold out almost everywhere.

“Thank you for lovin’ it even more than we thought you would, it’ll be back soon.”

Well, that escalated quickly. Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it’s sold out almost everywhere. Thank you for lovin’ it even more than we thought you would, it’ll be back soon pic.twitter.com/8hEYNTF90R — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) February 11, 2022

How much will the Chicken Big Mac cost at McDonald’s

Prices will vary across stores although the chicken version will be 50p more expensive than its beef counterpart.

The sandwich will cost £4.09 while a medium meal including fries and a drink will be £5.59.

The Chicken Big Mac is already available in other countries including Australia but this is the first time it will be available in the UK.

