ROYAL Mail will issue a special set of stamps to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup.
The new design is a collaboration between the FA and the Royal Mail and will include 10 stamps.
The stamps feature famous moments in the competition's history, such as the first time the final was played at the original Wembley Stadium in 1923, and Lincoln City becoming the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals in 2017.
One stamp will show King George VI and Queen Elizabeth presenting the cup to Sunderland captain Raich Carter in 1937.
Andy Ambler, the FA’s director of pro game relations, said: “The Emirates FA Cup continues to capture the imaginations of both football fans and the wider public in its 150th anniversary season,” he said.
“Its historic moments from the non-league to the very elite create lasting memories, and we’re delighted that a selection of iconic moments are being celebrated by these special stamps.”
The stamps will go on general sale from March 8 and can be pre-ordered from Monday, March 7.
