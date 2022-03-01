LEE Selby will head to Argentina in a bid to earn a world title shot against lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr.
The 35-year-old from Barry will take on the undefeated Gustavo Lemos in a final eliminator on Saturday, March 26 in Buenos Aires.
Selby lost to Kambosos in October 2020 and is looking to beat 25-year-old Lemos, who is ranked one spot above him in third by the IBF.
"My final eliminator for the IBF Lightweight World Title is all set for 26 March at the historic Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina," Selby Tweeted.
"Trust me I'm ready and hungrier than ever to secure that world title shot."
Australian Kambosos holds the WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight belts.
