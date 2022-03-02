AN ARMED robber threatened to kneecap a man with a claw hammer before stealing his car and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Joshua James, 29, outran officers following the pursuit through Abergavenny and kicked one in the chest when they came to arrest him later that morning.

Nicholas Gedge, prosecuting, said the defendant turned up when he was high at an acquaintance’s flat in the early hours of the morning demanding drugs.

James woke the man and his girlfriend up after banging on the front door and warning them he would smash their windows.

Mr Gedge told Cardiff Crown Court: “The complainant thought he was under the influence but it wasn’t alcohol.

“The defendant then produced a small claw hammer and said he would smash his kneecaps.

“He told him he had lied to him about not having drugs.”

James then picked up the victim’s car keys and stole his Citroen C2.

The police were called and an officer spotted the vehicle coming towards him and gave chase at around 2.55am through residential areas.

The defendant turned off his car lights and drove over the speed limit and on the wrong side of the road before the police lost him.

When James was arrested at his home in Abergavenny the next day after being woken up, he lashed out and kicked out at an officer.

The defendant, now of Commercial Street, Risca, pleaded guilty to robbery, dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker and resisting arrest.

The offences took place on January 19, 2020.

James has 11 previous convictions for 24 offences, including robbery, attempted robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, public disorder and drink driving.

Gareth Williams, representing him, said: “Although the robbery (the lead offence) was a frightening incident there was no physical injury.”

His barrister added how his client had worked as a window cleaner and had struggled with drug problems.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told James: “You threatened a man with a hammer and said you would kneecap him and you kicked a police officer in the chest.

“It is intolerable that emergency workers doing their job for the community have to put up with violence from people like you.”

He jailed him for four years and seven months.

James was told he would serve half of that sentence in prison before being released on licence.

The defendant was banned from driving for four years and three months.