FIRMS of rat catchers from Blaenau Gwent should be given the chance to bid for the council’s pest control contract in future, a councillor has said.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Community Services scrutiny committee on Monday, February 28, extending the current pest control contract was looked at by councillors.

Public protection service manager David Thompson explained that a decision to extend the current contract with Rentokil to March 31, 2023, had been taken.

Due to changes made in the contract, the council will pay Rentokil £59,793 next year – less than the £61,000 paid this year.

Cllr Malcolm Day said: “The buzz word for regeneration now is the foundation economy.

“Rentokil is a major company and the money the take off us will be spent outside the borough.”

He pointed out that Tai Calon housing association tried to buy all their services locally.

Cllr Day said: “Have we gone down the road of seeing if we have any local rat catchers?

“I know it might be difficult, but I think the money would be better kept in Blaenau Gwent if possible.”

Mr Thompson explained that the council had gone through the procurement framework process for local authorities.

Mr Thompson said: “That did basically mean it was larger companies.

“We were satisfied with that at the time because one of the things with having a national is they have resilience in their system.”

He explained that smaller firms could had less staff to cover holiday leave and sickness which could leave gaps in the service they provide.

Mr Thompson said “We wanted to make sure we had a service with resilience in it.

“We could certainly look at that next time we procure and take some advice on board.”

He added that he’d met the Rentokil “operative” in the area and he was “certainly from the valleys.”

The committee accepted the report and the contract extension.

After the council received complaints from residents about rats, due to the problems associated with rubbish and waste collections, Blaenau Gwent reintroduced pest control in 2016/17.

Mitie pest control won the contract.

Mitie were bought by Rentokil who took over the contract in October 2019.

The current contract is for free rat infestation treatments for all residential properties.

Other treatments, including mice, bedbugs, cockroaches and fleas, are available but cost of £58.70.