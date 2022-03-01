GWENT has welcomed royalty to the region today, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay a visit on St David’s Day.

The royal couple have arrived in the area today, March 1, as part of their plans to celebrate Wales’s people and culture.

And as part of their trip, they are even set to try their hand at making a Welsh delicacy – the beloved Welsh cake.

But, as with any royal trip involving Kate – the Duchess of Cambridge - one question is on everyone’s lips.

As is so often the case, Kate’s wardrobe choice is in the spotlight.

And, during the Gwent visit today, she decided to wear a couple of old favourites.

Pictured at Pant Farm in Abergavenny, she was seen wearing her olive coloured Seeland jacket.

The Duchess is well known for reusing and wearing items of clothing multiple times, and so it is no surprise that regular fans of the royals will have seen this one before.

First worn in 2021 on a different farm visit, the £189.99 jacket is often seen on more casual royal visits.

Most recently, it was worn just last month, on a royal visit to Copenhagen, in Denmark.

The royals even had a costume change as they headed into Abergavenny

The jacket was accompanied by a pair of jeans, and her Blundstone boots, again, a popular choice for her less formal visits.

Accompanying the outfit are the accessories – a daffodil on her lapel, and a red Hugo Boss scarf.

The scarf, first worn around a decade ago, has been seen to have been worn on visits to Wales before – with the colour matching the red of the Welsh dragon.

As the royal visit headed into Abergavenny town, Kate was seen to have had a wardrobe change – swapping out the original jacket for a long green Sportsmax coat.

The coat, which is from Sportsmax’s autumn/winter 2015 collection is no longer available for purchase, but previously sold for £940.

It too is no stranger to royal visits, debuting on Christmas Day 2015.

