THE UK Government's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been self-serving, according to a Chepstow man with family in the west of the country.

Silvano Woronycz, whose father came to the UK as a prisoner of war during World War Two, still has cousins living in the west of Ukraine – near the cities of Ivano-Frankisvk and Lviv.

He says that prime minister Boris Johnson "will help Ukraine, but only if there is something in it for himself".

In the past few days, a war of words has emerged in response to the UK Government's perceived lack of action to help those caught in the middle of the fighting.

Mr Johnson has said the UK is “of course” going to take refugees, after his government's refusal to relax visa restrictions for those seeking sanctuary in the UK was branded "immoral" by Labour.

Mr Woronycz said that the invasion had "come at a good time" for Boris Johnson.

"It will distract attention from his persistence in being economical with the truth, Partygate, the hostile bill on migrants and refugees, the increase in the tax burden, the effective pay cut to NHS staff etc," he said.

Much of the ire on social media has been directed toward Conservative MP and minister for safe and legal migration Kevin Foster, who, in a since-deleted tweet, suggested the seasonal worker scheme was the way Ukrainians in peril should attempt to flee to the UK.

Mr Woronycz believes that the UK Government's delay in following countries such as Ireland in accepting refugees is down to a "difficult conundrum" in the Tory party.

"Russia has ploughed millions into the Conservative Party over the past 10 years," he said.

"That income stream will dry up if the government imposes effective sanctions.

"Does he help the party or help himself?"

He conceded that Johnson's "rhetoric is good”.

“Putin is vain and words do hurt him," Mr Woronycz said.

"He will strike back with violence.

"Johnson can now orate and strut his stuff and try and look statesmanlike."

However, Mr Woronycz says the benchmark of leadership is - at present - being set by "the beleaguered Ukrainian president Zelenskyy".

"All other leaders are being compared with and looking bad next to him," he said.