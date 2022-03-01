WORK has started on improvements to Pontypool and New Inn railway station which will include a new park and ride and a footbridge.

The long-awaited scheme will include a new car park which will be accessed off newly-built slip roads from the A4042.

New electric vehicle charging points will be installed, along with a new footbridge and a lift, to provide access from the car park to the station’s single ‘island’ platform.

The £7.1 million project – funded by Torfaen council, Cardiff Capital Region City Deal and Welsh Government – aims to increase the number of people who use the station from across the borough and surrounding area.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen council’s executive member for the environment, said: “The redevelopment of Pontypool and New Inn Railway Station will increase opportunities for people across the borough to travel more sustainably.

“It will also support residents who live in some of our most deprived areas where car ownership rates are low.

“Lack of transport can be a barrier to applying for jobs and further education and we are hoping this project will open up opportunities for people both within the borough and neighbouring areas.”

The scheme will be one of the first Cardiff Capital Region Metro Plus schemes to be delivered.

Ten local authority initiatives form part of a £50 million programme which aims to improve station facilities and increase use of the railway.

Rachel Jowitt, Torfaen council’s chief officer for neighbourhoods, planning and public protection and climate change, said: “We are pleased this will be one of the first schemes to be developed as part of the development of a South Wales Metro.

“The aim of this project is to transform Pontypool and New Inn Railway Station into a key hub for travel in the South Wales region.

“It will be one of just a few in Wales to have a park and ride facility accessed directly from a trunk road, which will improve access to the station for people with cars, cyclists and passengers with disabilities.”

Site clearance work for the project started on Monday, with one lane of the A4042 closed southbound between the Horse and Jockey and Skewfields roundabouts while this takes place.