Your next job could be as a community caring hero. Cara Caring Services, an independent, locally-owned and highly-professional care service based in Newport, is looking to recruit full and part time carers.

Whether you want to progress your current career in care or to enter the caring profession for the first time, your future could be with the Cara care team, looking after vulnerable adults in their own homes.

Perhaps your family have grown up and you’d like a worthwhile new challenge or maybe you’re retiring from your main career but still have plenty of enthusiasm or relevant skills to offer in a full or part-time job role.

Cara would give you all the training and support you need to make a positive impact on the lives of people in your community.

Cara is led by health and care professionals with decades of experience. We currently have more than 30 well-trained, compassionate carers out in the community - working individually or in teams - to help clients with their daily living needs and enabling them to continue living happily, securely and as independently as possible in their own familiar surroundings.

We go the extra mile to make our clients smile

The service is registered by Care Inspectorate Wales to deliver care and support to elderly or vulnerable adults in their own homes across the Gwent area. Right now we’re looking for new recruits in the Newport, Cwmbran and Monmouthshire areas.

Senior carer Angeline Tshiyane, said: “We’re proud to deliver person-centred care that truly gives the individual a voice and control over the service they receive.

“The Cara team really cares because we know that everyone is significant and I’m glad to part of that team.”

Cara offers its carers

Attractive rates of pay

Support for training and professional development

Flexible shift patterns to suit your circumstances

Supportive management always ready to help

Commitment to the highest standards of care

A friendly and welcoming environment

You’ll provide practical support with personal care, meals and medication and you’ll give the friendly companionship that brightens up their day.

You’ll earn between £10 - £14 per hour with full employment benefits and you will get a £100 joining bonus.

You’ll need a current driving licence and a willingness to learn. We’ll provide any training and support you need.

To download the job application, go to: www.caracaring.wales/join-our-team/

To contact Cara, email: info@caracaring.wales or call: 01633 244007