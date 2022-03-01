A GROUP of yarn bombers have dressed up a Gwent town with a beautiful St David’s Day display.

Risca’s yarn bombing group has created a lovely knitting arrangement to mark the occasion – including a Welsh dragon, a postbox topper with a woman in traditional Welsh dress, as well as a collage of iconic symbols of Welsh identity.

The knitters braved the downpours on Monday, Febuary 28, to place their colourful displays on the railings outside Risca Park, on Tredegar Street.

The Post Box Topper was designed and made by Linda Harris. (Picture: Gill Hollister)

Plenty of passers-by have praised the work of the yarn bombing group on social media, with Risca Town Council saying their creativity has brightened up the place.

The Argus has previously reported on the group's displays in the town - including their poppy post box covers and festive yarn bombing.

Ann Noble, Jane Morgan and Gill Hollister (pictured) made bits and bobs for the bunting. (Picture: Gill Hollister)

The group’s founder Gill Hollister said the group’s work was about taking pride in the town.

“It’s really something that’s come out of lockdown,” she said.

The Welsh Flag was designed by Sharon Lewis. (Picture: Gill Hollister)

“To us, this is our way of giving something back to the town – we just wanted to do something to brighten up the place.

“We’ve got many more displays in the pipeline; we’ll be doing one for easter and we’re collaborating with Risca Town Council to produce displays for the Queen’s platinum jubilee later this year.”

Brenda Evans made the field of daffodils along with various granny squares. (Picture: Gill Hollister)

Ms Hollister said she’s also received a request from Risca Primary School to use some of the displays.