DOGS are banned from marked sports pitches throughout Caerphilly County Borough as of today - as a new Public Space Protection Order comes into effect.

Following public consultation, in November 2021 Caerphilly County Borough Council approved a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which contains new restrictions in relation to dog control.

Since the introduction of the order in October 2017, more than 2,136 complaints of dog fouling have been investigated.

In total 64 fines have been handed out served for either dog fouling or for failing to carry bags to clean up dog waste. There have also been 28 prosecutions of those who refused to pay the fine.

A 10-week consultation with residents and key stakeholders - including Gwent Police, Dogs Trust, The Kennel Club - was held in 2021, in which 85 per cent of respondents agreed with the current restrictions, and 54 per cent agreed with the proposal to extend the order to ban dogs from marked sports pitches.

In May 2019, an informal consultation was carried out with 82 sports clubs across the County Borough. The informal consultation comprised of a questionnaire containing closed questions regarding dog fouling on sports pitches. Out of the 24 clubs who responded, 71 per cent felt that the amount of dog fouling had increased or stayed the same and 88 per cent supported prohibiting dogs from marked sports pitches.

Cory Cashman, 12, a rugby player at Risca Rugby Football Club, said: “It’s not nice to see dog mess on the pitch when I’m playing with both friends and with the club - it stops us from being able to run and play freely for fear we could fall in it.”

The council says it intend to reduce and tackle issues relating to dogs causing a nuisance to others and also to reduce the potential health implications associated with dog faeces.

The council have approved a PSPO in respect of six offences, these are:

Excluding dogs from all enclosed children’s play and multi-use games areas;

Requiring dogs to be kept on leads in enclosed memorial gardens;

Requiring dog owners to remove dog faeces in public places;

Requiring dog owners to carry an appropriate receptacle for dealing with the waste;

Requiring dog owners to put their dogs on a lead when directed to do so by an authorised officer;

Excluding dogs from marked playing pitches.

Regular daily patrols of the parks will take place to help educate and advise residents of the new restrictions.

Residents can report breaches of the PSPO here.

Colin Wilks, director of Risca Rugby Football Club said, “Risca RFC has, for the wrong reasons, a history with the effects of dog mess on pitches.

“The PSPO initiative is a very positive programme, to educate pet owners and to ensure the health and safety of all our players.”