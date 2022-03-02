A NEWPORT woman has avoided jail for a string of offences, including racial harassment.

Katrina Dianne Burn appeared before Gwent Magistrates Court in Newport on Friday , February 25, having been charged with a string of offences.

The 37-year-old, of Sorrel Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, and one count of racially aggravated harassment.

These charges both relate to an incident on July 5, 2021, at the Boots store in Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road.

Here, Burn was found to have stolen toiletries and electrical items belonging to Boots, valued at £360.54.

She issued a guilty plea to this charge.

During the same incident, Burn was alleged to have used threatening, abusive or insulting words towards a person. These actions were found to have been racially motivated.

Though she initially pleaded not guilty to this charge, she later changed this to a guilty plea.

These offences took place while Burn was subject to a two year conditional discharge, relating to previous theft convictions, and as a result, she has been re-sentenced for these offences too.

On November 12, 2020, she was sentenced, having stolen vodka from a Sainsbury’s store in June 2020, and stealing wine from Lidl in October 2020.

For the latest theft conviction, she has been handed an eight week prison sentence – suspended for 12 months.

In regards to the racial harassment, she was handed a further 12 weeks in prison, again suspended for 12 months – though the two are set to run concurrently.

As for the previous convictions, they both earned Burn four weeks imprisonment – again, suspended for 12 months and set to run concurrently.

According to magistrates, the sentence was set so high due to the severity of the charges – both the high value of the items shoplifted, and the racial abuse that the victim endured.

The court heard that the sentence has been suspended to allow for rehabilitation, with Burn required to partake in rehabilitation activities and appointments, up to a maximum of 20 days.

All told, Burn has been sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for a year.

While the guilty pleas were taken into account, the court heard that the racial element of the offence was an aggravating feature.

She has also been made to pay costs of £400 to the Crown Prosecution Service, and a £128 surcharge to fund victim services.

An application was made to deduct the total of £528 from Burn’s benefits.