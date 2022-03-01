A NEWPORT shoplifter who has failed to stick to his court order is being sought by Gwent Police.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jermaine Davies, 25, from Bettws after he did not attend meetings with the probation service after being released from prison.

He was given a four-week prison sentence at Newport Magistrates Court on October 29 for shoplifting and was released on December 13.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts should call 101 or contact the force through their social media pages quoting the reference 220040241.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 