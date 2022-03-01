A NEWPORT shoplifter who has failed to stick to his court order is being sought by Gwent Police.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jermaine Davies, 25, from Bettws after he did not attend meetings with the probation service after being released from prison.
He was given a four-week prison sentence at Newport Magistrates Court on October 29 for shoplifting and was released on December 13.
MORE NEWS:
- Police appeal to locate Caerphilly man after breaching licence conditions
- Knives, drugs and stolen goods: The latest warrants in Gwent
Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts should call 101 or contact the force through their social media pages quoting the reference 220040241.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.