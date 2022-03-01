WALES is committed to helping the Ukrainian people who are fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland.

The Welsh Parliament united today, Tuesday, to condemn Russian leader Vladimir Putin for what Mark Drakeford called the "unprovoked attack on the sovereign and independent people of Ukraine".

Mr Putin shocked the world when he ordered troops into Ukraine last week. Heavy fighting continues across the country and a humanitarian crisis has begun, as thousands of citizens flee the fighting and seek shelter in neighbouring countries.

In a show of solidarity, the Ukrainian flag flew over the Senedd on Tuesday as members met for the first time since Russia's invasion.

"The people of Wales are appalled at the invasion of Ukraine, and, as a nation of sanctuary, we will do everything we can to support the Ukrainian people," Mr Drakeford said. "Wales is open to provide a welcome and safety to those fleeing war and persecution."

Amid initial feelings of hopelessness, people in Wales have begun to organise emergency support for Ukraine, including an appeal for donations in Newport, which will be sent to help those refugees crossing into Poland.

Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations. This family is crossing into Romania. Picture: AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

Several European countries have relaxed or waived visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens, and in the Senedd Labour MS Jack Sargeant asked the first minister what he was doing to press the UK Government on "removing the barriers to those seeking sanctuary".

Mr Drakeford said four-nation meetings would continue this week to discuss how the UK could contribute to the crisis.

"I see the prime minister has made further welcome announcements today, but there's more that can and should be done, and I'm pleased that there are open channels of communication between the four nations of the United Kingdom to work together on that agenda," he said.

Wales will also organise medical supplies and equipment as part of the international effort to support Ukraine, and to the people living in Wales who have Ukrainian friends and family, Mr Drakeford said "they have the support of the whole of our nation as they face those deeply troubling days ahead".

Mr Sargeant and Plaid Cymru MS Heledd Fychan both labelled Mr Putin a "war criminal" for the invasion, and Welsh Conservative Samuel Kurtz said it was "absolutely incumbent that we keep a welcome in the hillside for those Ukrainians who take refuge here in Wales until they feel it is safe for them to return to their homeland".

The final word, on an emotional afternoon, went to Mick Antoniw, who comes from a Ukrainian family.

He expressed admiration for the Russians who had defied Mr Putin by holding anti-war protests, calling them " the real future of the Russian Federation, rather than those around Putin".

"We've all watched with horror the missile and the bombing attacks on civilians and residential buildings and the escalation to the use of ground rockets, thermo bombs and cluster bombs," Mr Antoniw said. "There can be no doubt that Putin and those in the Russian government are guilty of crimes against humanity and war crimes."

"The war in Ukraine has turned into a war against the people of Ukraine, and all our thoughts are with those people who have taken up arms to defend democracy and to fight for freedom, including members of my own family," he said, before adding, in Ukrainain: "Слава Україні! Героям слава! (Glory to Ukraine. Glory to the heroes)."