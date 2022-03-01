A FATHER was “hunted down and killed” by a masked gang armed with knives while they were on a “road trip to commit crime”, a jury heard.

“Innocent” Newport dad Ryan O’Connor “didn’t stand a chance” after he was chosen as a random target because he was carrying a Gucci bag, a court was told.

Prosecutor Michael Brady QC made the claim during his closing speech at the trial of five men accused of murdering him as he was walking in the Alway area of the city.

Five Cardiff men, Joseph Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode; Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside; Elliott Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode; Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, and Ethan Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, all deny murder.

Clockwise from top left are Joseph Jeremy, Elliott Fiteni, Kyle Raisis, Ethan Strickland and Lewis Aquilina. Pictures: Gwent Police

They have also pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and robbery.

Newport Crown Court heard how Mr O’Connor, 26, was “hunted down and killed” by the defendants near the Aberthaw Road roundabout last summer.

MORE NEWS

Mr Brady said: “On June 10 last year, five young men who wore balaclavas and in possession of three knives, two of which were used to attack the victim, travelled in one single stolen car on false plates on a road trip from Cardiff to Newport on what would otherwise have been a mild, pleasant day.

“Ryan O’Connor, 'Apple', was the entirely innocent victim of this murderous attack.

“He was not known to any of the defendants. He had no connection to them at all and had done nothing untoward to attract the attention of those in the Ford Fiesta ST.

“It never ceases to amaze, does it, the reason for which some people are killed.

“A Gucci bag and its contents of £40 are the reason why Mr O’Connor’s life was taken.”

Mr Brady added: "The defendants were on a road trip to commit crime.

“The speed and brutality with which he was attacked gave Mr O’Connor no chance.”

Jonathan Elystan Rees QC, representing Joseph Jeremy, made his closing speech to the jury.

He told them his client has a history of being attacked and is “picked on regularly because he is small”.

Mr Rees reminded jurors how Jeremy was attacked by a gang in a cinema with pool cues and was also assaulted with a pole, iron bar and knife on a separate occasion when he was convicted of wounding.

His QC added that when Jeremy fired an imitation firearm in Penarth, it was the defendant who was being chased by a man armed with a blade.

Mr Rees said: “He accepts he carries knives. He says he carries them for his own protection.”

Martin Heslop QC, representing Lewis Aquilina, told the jury they have been asked to consider that Jeremy has been “wickedly ganged upon by others” during this trial.

Aquilina and Fiteni gave evidence to say it was Jeremy who had attacked Mr O’Connor with a knife.

Mr Heslop said: “Joseph Jeremy has attempted to cynically avoid responsibility and attempted to mislead you as to his guilt.”

Aquilina’s barrister advised jurors to consider carefully the prosecution’s “theory” that all five defendants are guilty of a joint enterprise and they must be found guilty of murder and robbery.

The case continues.