PLANS to build a new cycling centre in Monmouthshire which promises to be of “national importance” for the growth of the sport have been approved by councillors.

The velo park at Racecourse Farm in Llanfoist will include a closed road circuit with facilities for road, cyclocross and entry-level mountain biking.

Facilities will be suitable for leisure, coaching, training and competitive cycling, and for other wheeled sports and running.

The closed road circuit will be six metres wide and one kilometre in length, with street lighting covering part of the circuit to allow for its use during the evening.

While some have raised concerns over the location of the facility, the plans have been widely supported, with a petition backing the proposals signed by more than 500 people.

At a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, Llanfoist ward councillor Giles Howard said residents in the area had concerns over traffic issues and access to the site.

Cllr Howard said there were concerns over a roundabout used to access the Llanfoist waste transfer station, as well as other facilities such as a McDonald’s and Costa Coffee.

“I am really worried having the extra traffic going to the site is going to make it unacceptable,” he said.

Cllr Sheila Woodhouse asked about the traffic arrangements and whether events would coincide with people visiting the waste station site.

“This is a long-awaited development,” she said.

“We want to encourage cycling and it’s a very exciting project.

“However we want it to work for everybody.”

Philip Thomas, from the council’s planning department, said a management plan would be in place but that the events would be of a smaller scale.

The meeting heard the velo park will be used mainly for training, and there would likely be no more than about six events per year at the centre.

Cllr Ann Webb said the facility was “a wonderful proposition”, and also asked if there would be permanent toilets in place in the long-term.

The plans include a small number of portaloos in the parking area, but no toilet facilities amid concerns about increasing phosphates.

Craig O’Connor, of Monmouthshire council, said a longer-term solution could be developed once phosphate stripping technology is in place.

Cllr Roger Harris also supported the plans, saying “the positives outweigh the negatives”.

Monmouthshire council’s cabinet will meet on Wednesday to consider allocating a budget of £492,000 to fund building the first phase of the velo park.