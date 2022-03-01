A GRADE-II listed building right in the heart of Newport has gone up for sale - for a sizeable £2 million.

If that's in your budget, then Tredegar Chambers – a four-storey building located at 76 Bridge Street in the city centre – has only been on the market for about two weeks.

The 100-year-old building was awarded listed status back in 2000 because its grandeur represented Newport at the height of its economic power. It’s architecture is said to be in the style of the ‘Free Renaissance’.

The Grade II listed building has been up for sale for about 2 weeks. (Picture: Number One real estate)

In its heyday, it was the home of the Brecon and Merthyr Railway Company’s office – but it's one of many historic buildings in Newport that’s fallen on hard times in recent years.

A number of commercial units are being used below the building – however, the building’s corner unit, which previously housed a Thomas Cook travel agents, has been empty for some time.

It’s understood that most of the building is vacant, with a bulk office space unused. However, there is office space on its top that is currently still in use.

What’s more, the listing suggests that the building has the potential to be converted into apartment units.

Tredegar Chambers back in its heyday, when it was home to the Brecon and Merthyr railway company.

The listing says: “Tredegar Chambers is a major Grade II-listed building situated in a conservation area at the bottom of Bridge Street, Newport in an extremely prominent position on the corner of Bridge Street and Cambrian Road, directly opposite Nat West Bank.

“The area has become a regeneration area and we understand not only are grants available, but the council intends to upgrade the external areas.

“Tredegar Chambers is approximately 100 years old and is a three/four storey multi-occupied building. The ground floor is currently occupied by Number One Real Estate, an insurance brokers and Queens news agents and confectioners.

Vacant office space inside the building. (Picture: Number One real estate)

“A planning application is currently requesting consent for the end two ground units to become a club/cafe/bar etc.

“There is speculation that planning consent will be forthcoming to change all the upper floors to residential flats making a great investment as the demand at present is very strong for inner city living.”

You can view the listing here: https://bit.ly/3vv13OY